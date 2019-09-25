El Paso Walmart shooter will get a new judge; current judge cites conflict of interest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The judge who was assigned the case of the suspected Walmart shooter has declined the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Judge Angie Juarez Barill said, in a letter sent from the El Paso Council of Judges, that she is re-submitting the case for either transfer or re-assignment because she knew one of the people killed in the shooting and because she will be running for appeals court position and won’t be on the bench past 2020.

Barill was assigned the Capital Murder case of Patrick Crusius, 21, earlier this month. The El Paso County Clerk has said the case is randomly assigned using a computer program. It is unclear what the process will be going forward.