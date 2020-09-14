Eight people arrested after protests in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight people were arrested Sunday night during protests. People took to the streets after an officer shot and killed a man who charged at him with a knife.

Protesters threw items at officers, and also caused damage to the police station, a county vehicle, neighboring businesses and the U.S. Post Office building.

Officers used chemical munitions to attempt to disperse the rioters as the suspects piled trash and debris at the intersection of N. Prince St. and W. Chestnut St.

Officers made a total of eight arrests in relation to the arson/riot outside of the Police station:

24-year-old Jamal Newman

30-year-old Barry Jones

43-year-old Frank Gaston

23-year-old Yoshua Montague

31-year-old Matthew Modderman

18-year-old Talia Gessner

20-year-old Kathryn Patterson

20-year-old Taylor Enterline

All suspects arrested were transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station for processing and to be held for arraignment. Four of the eight suspects live outside of Lancaster County. Two suspects were armed with handguns, which were recovered by officers after the arrests.