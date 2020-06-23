Ebensburg Borough Council denounces Confederate flag

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Borough Council decided to step away from organizing community events and voted unanimously to denounce the confederate flag in an effort to make community events more inclusive. This comes after controversy sparked following a confederate flag display at their Memorial Day celebration.

At Monday night’s meeting, community members raised their concerns for the second time this month about the history of the Confederate flag. Council voted to no longer organize events. But they’ll still work with organizations who do plan them in order to provide them with protection from police if needed.

A group now called “Inclusive Ebensburg” attended the meeting to call for the banning of the flag. They say they want to show their surrounding neighbors that the confederate symbol is unwelcoming and should not be displayed in a town that prides itself on being community-oriented.

Inclusive Ebensburg member, Annalisa McCann says “there’s more happening to people of color here that we don’t — I don’t see that, I don’t feel it but I don’t want my children thinking that’s normal. I don’t want them to think that you can display a flag or use a racial slur and its alright. That’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Inclusive Ebensburg says they’re pleased with the results from the meeting but want to do more to open the eyes of those around them.

June Fethers is a 53 year resident of Ebensburg, who says she among others who live there, didn’t think acts of racism were present in the county. She says after seeing this unfold, she’s starting to view things differently. Fethers says “I never thought of the confederate flag to be offensive, I thought it was a part of American History…I have had my eyes opened and I can change my perspective about it.”

Members of Inclusive Ebensburd say they look forward to working with the borough to promote diversity in the area.