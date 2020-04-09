Early trout season brings concerns

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — While anglers we’re excited for the early start to trout fishing season, some bait shops were taken by surprise. Some even say it was the wrong decision not only for their businesses but for public safety.

The owner of Peno’s Bait Shop in Cameron County says ordering live bait could take a few days and he’s concerned about folks traveling to fish.

Peno says “we had an influx of people stopping and we had to turn them away. We had signed up and had to explain to them. They had a lot of questions. I asked what they thought of moving it up and they’re just confused between stay at home orders and being able to go fish. Basically no one can walk out their back door and fish.”

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission says the reason for the early opening was to limit crowds. If you go fishing, you’re asked to follow social distancing guidelines.