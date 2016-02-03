Early spring predicted at Groundhog Day

The Groundhog Club president says they brought in 15 bales of hay to tamp down the mud, with no snow on the ground. People came from all around to see Phil’s prediction.



“We got here yesterday and we went around Punxsutawney yesterday and had some fun and now we’re here this morning,” says Lynn Hart from Lancaster.

Lynn Hart says she put Groundhog Day on her “bucket list” and she was one of those who parked at Wal-Mart and took a school bus up to Gobbler’s Knob.



“She’s been talking for a while. She set it up a couple months ago and we’re checking it off the bucket list,” says her husband Travis Houseman.



“We both always talked about it, so we thought we would go out and try it and it was fun, so we came back,” says Lillian Ciocci from Massachusetts.



While some like Ciocci and her dad are returning, for several people we spoke to, it’s their first Groundhog Day, including a couple of college students.



“It was kind of an impulse move. I was like, let’s go, and that was 10 o’clock and here we are!” says IUP student Mark Brenizer.



“It seems pretty good. Nothing too crazy yet, at least,” says IUP student Francesca Ritchie.



“I went home. I got about two hours of sleep tonight. Some guys got a little bit less and some guys got more,” says Inner Circle’s chief health officer John Johnston.



Members of the Inner Circle say they burn both ends of the candle on this special day.



“We have to take care of Phil. We have bus stops to set up and things up here to set up,” says Johnston.

For Toni Doman from West Virginia, visiting Groundhog Day is special after she says a few years ago, a mother groundhog was run over near her house — but not a baby.



“We bottle-fed him until he got big enough to get back into the wild,” says Doman.

She says it took a year to grow.



“They eat just about anything. They eat grass. We fed him milk. We fed him on the bottle for a little bit. They eat vegetables,” says Doman.



“She took really good care of it and she released it like next to my house so he’s probably still over there. I’ve seen a groundhog that’s probably him,” says cousin Roy Jenree.

People looked to the sky as fireworks went off. After the sun rose around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Phil’s prediction was read: no shadow means an early spring. The crowds cheered.



“I think that’s great because I hate winter. I”m from Arizona and I live here now and I need to get out of the cold,” says Wendy Knox from Punxsutawney.



“Excellent! Time to warm up!” says Matt Schelly from Philadelphia.



After the prediction, many people rushed out, but some came down or came back later and lined up to have their picture taken with Phil on the stage.