Early intersection design causes concerns for Jefferson County businesses

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Preliminary plans for the intersection of Route 28 and 219 in Brockway are causing some concerns.

A preliminary design shows a new roadway constructed at the intersection.

That roadway would take drivers between two businesses to Evergreen Street.

Brockway Drug Company is one of the businesses the changes would impact.

Owner Ron Matson has been following the project for two years.

He said in that time, information has been limited, and there’s been no requests for input.

“We were hoping that some of the property owners, and the businesses owners in the area and the local government would be involved in that, but up to this point, we haven’t been,” Matson said.

He said if the concept map becomes final, it could hurt his business.

“We’re going to lose an access point in the front of the store,” Matson said. “We may lose the parking on that side, I don’t know that yet. We also have concerns about the street back here behind us because we don’t know if that’s going to be closed.”

So far all that’s been done on the project is a preliminary design and PennDOT is expected to hold public meetings next year.