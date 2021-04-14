Early childhood educators celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Week of the Young Child’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Early childhood educators across the nation are celebrating the 50’th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child.

The annual celebration is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The purpose of the week is to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education, and to honor their amazing teachers.

The fun-filled week is packed with different themed days that all have a learning takeaway.

Music Monday: Music Monday is more than singing and dancing, it’s a way to encourage children to be active while developing their early literacy skills and having fun with friends and family!

Tasty Tuesday: Tasty Tuesday isn’t just about eating your favorite snacks together. It’s also about cooking together and connecting math with literacy skills and science while introducing ways to incorporate healthy habits into children’s lifestyles. Use the tips, resources, and recipes below to get started.

Work Together Wednesday: When children build together they experience teamwork and develop their social and early literacy skills. Grab some materials and create!

Artsy Thursday: Children develop creativity, social skills, and fine muscles with open-ended art projects that let them make choices, use their imaginations, and create with their hands.

Family Friday: Parents and families are children’s first teachers. Family Friday focuses on engaging families to support our youngest learners.