Early arrival student at Mount Aloysius College tests positive for COVID-19

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College announced that one of their students has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving early as part of the college’s safety procedures for reopening.

According to the college, students traveling from outside the United States, along with specific states and counties in Pennsylvania identified as “hot spots” were required to arrive early for testing and a quarantine period.



The student tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening and is isolating in the single-person room they were already staying in, which includes a private bathroom, according to the college. Contact tracing is currently underway.

Mount Aloysius is pleased that their protocols worked as planned. The semester is still set to begin on Aug. 24.