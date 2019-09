EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival is this weekend.

The festival offers a wide variety of different events, food, family fun, and live music from “Full Kilt.” the Blair County Antique Auto Club will also host a cruise-in at the festival.

The event is all day Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22., at Dunham Lake County Park in Ebensburg.