Duncansville woman with one month to live

Duncansville, PA (WTAJ)- Kara Ebersole found out that she had stage 2 metastatic breast cancer in 2016 and after a series of surgeries she was told she was cancer free. But Kara hasn’t let it phase her, because she says she’s been expecting it.

“Ever since I was a very young person, I just knew in my hear that i wasn’t going to live to be old.”

Now, with about one month to live, she’s created a bucket list of things she wants to do right here in Central PA. And her bucket list very simple…

“There’s so many places around here. Its a really nice town and theres a lot of family places to go to.”

Kara says she’s already been to the beach with her sister and recently visited the Poconos. She’s also spent plenty of time with her children.

And some things are still on her list….

“in Lancaster Pennsylvania and it is called Shady Maple Smorgasbord.. We are definately going there!”

“To chimney rocks… and maybe have a picnic witht the family”

And before she loses her sight,

“I would love to see a full bright rainbow”

As time passes, Kara spends her days at home writing letters to loved ones,

spending the days with her pets,and sitting outside in her garden.

Kara says that those who wish to donate to metastatic cancer should do so through organizations like https://www.metavivor.org/ that donate directly to patients.