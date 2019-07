DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Duncansville community days starts this Thursday, July 18, and runs until Saturday, July 20.

You and your family can head to Duncansville Memorial Park for a day of fun.

They’ll have music, food, crafts, bingo, petting zoo, entertainment, and a car cruise.

Different themed events will take place throughout the entire time.

The time is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, and admission is free.