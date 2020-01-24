DUI’s can keep you from buying and owning a gun in PA

HARRISBURG, (WTAJ) — A second drunk driving conviction could now mean losing the right to buy and own firearms in Pennsylvania.

Two DUI’s with blood alcohol levels over point-one-six percent or higher equates to a misdemeanor in the first degree.



This can be considered a “serious crime”, which takes away a person’s second amendment rights.

The US court of appeals ruled this past Friday that Raymond Holloway Jr. of Montgomery County, cannot purchase a gun after his 2005 DUI conviction.

Representative Frank Burns says the ruling is an infringement of people’s rights.