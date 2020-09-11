DUI suspect causes car crash in opposite lane

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested on August 22 after he crashed his vehicle into the opposite lane of traffic while under the influence.

The incident occurred on the Somerset Pike north of Million Dollar Highway in Jenner Township. It’s reported that 24-year-old Jarryd Mullen of Stoystown crossed the double yellow centerline of the roadway in his 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and drove into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane.

The Cavalier inevitably struck a vehicle that had slowed down preparing to make a left turn. Mullen allegedly impacted the left front corner and sideswiped the vehicle.

Mullen then continued traveling down the lane where he reportedly struck another vehicle that had slowed down for the first vehicle. Both Mullen and his front passenger were ejected reportedly from the vehicle.

State police out of Somerset investigating the incident found Mullen to be under the influence and placed him under arrest for DUI. Mullen is facing numerous charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving, and possession of a small amount of Marijuana.