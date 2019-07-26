DUI Crash in Centre County

MILESBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 a DUI crash occurred on Mill Street in the Milesburg Borough of Centre County.



The incident occurred as a 58-year-old male of Bellefonte smashed his 2005 Chrysler into a dumpster at Snappy’s. The male then fled the scene without providing any identifying or insurance information. He was then contacted five minutes later on State Route 144 in Spring Township.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were given, and the male was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was then taken for a legal blood draw and processed.

Charges are to be filed.