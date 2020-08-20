DUI checkpoint set up in Cambria County this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by the Cambria County DUI Task Force and the District Attorney of Cambria County between Aug. 21-23.

The checkpoint will be done at a predetermined location and is composed of officers from police departments across the county.

The task force is urging citizens to keep the following in mind:

  • Don’t drink and drive
  • Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking driver)
  • Know how prescription medications affect you
  • If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member, or an Uber or Taxi
  • If you know someone who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternate and safe means of travel

