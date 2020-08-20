DUI checkpoint set up in Cambria County this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by the Cambria County DUI Task Force and the District Attorney of Cambria County between Aug. 21-23.
The checkpoint will be done at a predetermined location and is composed of officers from police departments across the county.
The task force is urging citizens to keep the following in mind:
- Don’t drink and drive
- Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking driver)
- Know how prescription medications affect you
- If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member, or an Uber or Taxi
- If you know someone who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternate and safe means of travel