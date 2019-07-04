DuBois Walmart joins network of electric car charging stations

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Walmart in DuBois is one of more than 130 stores in a network of electric car charging stations.

Dubois Walmart was chosen because it’s close to Interstate 80.

The location has four different electric car charging stations.

They cost about 55 cents to 99 cents per minute– and within that minute, you get about 20 miles of charge

Store co-manager Gary Leschner said these stations have been a great addition to the area.

He said many people traveling on the interstate or to other tourist destinations often stop here in DuBois.

“Maybe they’re going to Benezette to see the Elk, or Cook’s Forest,” Leschner said. “They usually call the store and ask if we have them readily available and we always have them readily available for anybody in the area.”

The network of stores was created so drivers would have a reliable map of places they can stop to charge their cars.