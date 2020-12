DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Walmart has temporarily closed their store for a deep-cleaning and restocking.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” Walmart said in a Facebook post.

The store plans to reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m. When they reopen, they will continue to conduct associate health screenings and temperature checks.

