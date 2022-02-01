DuBois MedExpress closes permanently

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) —The MedExpress urgent care in on East DuBois Avenue in DuBois has permanently closed its doors as of Jan. 31.
The decision to shut down operations comes after regular business evaluation and careful analysis of the location. Patients can still schedule virtual visits.
In a statement released to WTAJ MedExpress spokesperson Bridget Fare confirmed the closing and gave the following statement:
“It has been a privilege serving the community, and we are grateful for our dedicated staff and all they have done to provide quality care and services to our patients.”Bridget Fare, MedExpress Spokesperson