Police: DuBois man commits lewd acts in Aldi’s parking lot

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing numerous charges after police say he committed a lewd act in an Aldi’s parking lot in Punxsutawney on more than one occasion.

Late last month police said Perry Lee Bowser, 62, was seen by witnesses who saw Bowser sitting in his truck exposed and performing a lewd act. According to police documents the same man was seen in a different vehicle doing the same thing two weeks prior.

Bowser is charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and open lewdness. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1.

