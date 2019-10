DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The house fire that broke out in DuBois on Friday, October 11, was ruled accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Polie Fire Marshal along with the DuBois City Fire Department investigated the fire that happened at 19 N Jared Street.

They report the fire was accidental, causing an estimated $80,000 in damage. There were no reported injuries, including the two men who were living at the home.