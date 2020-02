DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A large craft retailer is closer to opening in Clearfield County.

Construction is underway on a Hobby Lobby store in Sandy Plaza in DuBois.

Brian Gumberg with LG Realtor Advisors said the store is planned to open in late March.

It’s expected to bring in dozens of full-time and part-time jobs for the area.

Gumberg said hiring will begin in the next few weeks.

It is the latest addition to the plaza since Planet Fitness opened in Novemeber.