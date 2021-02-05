DuBois Drug & Wellness holding as many vaccination clinics as possible

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In the attempt to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, DuBois Drug & Wellness is holding as many vaccination clinics as possible.

Pharmacist Bill Drahushak says he feels that it’s his duty.

“For us it’s all about the community. It’s all about us serving the community and really doing our part to help with this pandemic,” said Drahushak.

The pharmacy first received the Moderna vaccine a month ago. And over that period of time, they’ve already vaccinated over 500 people.

“Supply at first was pretty good but as of this week it is drying up a little bit. We had requested 500 doses of the vaccine…we only got 100,” said Drahushak.

But until he runs out, Drahushak says he wants to vaccinate as many people as possible. And he’s not letting any go to waste.

“We’ve actually ended up with some extra doses at times. Again we’re going to our call list we’re calling people saying hey can you be here pretty quickly? And people have been great they show up, they’re thankful and so we’ve had no doses go to waste and we hope it stays that way,” said Drahushak.

So far the pharmacy has been serving personal care homes and holding clinics for anyone that fits into the 1A criteria.

“When we looked at this we’ve been talking about it being a marathon not a sprint. So I know everybody wants the vaccine, and by all means I wish I could give it to everyone today, but please be patient with us. And hopefully we’ll come out on the other side of this,” said Drahushak.