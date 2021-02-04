Dubois dog attacked by coyote

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- Owner Jenny Shick let her ten year old dog Squirt outside to go to the bathroom before bed.

In the meantime she went to grab a load of laundry.

That’s when she heard Squirt crying. Calling her in, she wasn’t ready for what she was about to see next.

“She was running in with blood. She had blood all over her back,” said Jenny.

But at almost 10 p.m., the only vet that was opened was CPVets in State College, over an hour away.

“It was pretty quick, the roads were good and I gave her gas the whole way,” said Joe.

Once at the vet, the doctor gave the Shick’s two options, operate or have Squirt euthanized.

They chose to operate, and doctors later told them that a coyote was their dog’s attacker.

While they’ve never had any interactions with any, Joe says, “we’ve heard them around here several times, we’ve caught glimpses of them several times.”

According to the Pennsylvania’s Game Commission a healthy population of coyotes live in all counties throughout the commonwealth but reports like these are a rarity.

“We don’t get a lot of reports like this each year. They’re very minimal in number so I would say for most people, this isn’t something they would have to worry about,” said game warden supervisor Mike Steingraber.

Still he says it’s a possibility.

To avoid any wildlife and pet interactions at all costs, he advises always putting your pet on a leash as well as not leaving any food out.

“Putting food out in the open outside of your home is destined to invite wildlife to come in there and take advantage of that food source,” said Steingraber.