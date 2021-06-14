Dubois Central Catholic softball knocked out of state playoffs

Dubois Central Catholic loses to West Greene during the softball semi-finals.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rainy game led to the Dubois Central Catholic loss to West Greene in the state playoff semi-finals, Monday.

After an hour and a half rain delay to start the game, Dubois went up 1-0 after an RBI double by Mia Meholic. The score remained the same through another rain and lightning delay during the top of the third inning.

After the delay, West Greene ran with the lead adding 12 unanswered runs for the remainder of the game. West Greene won the game, 12-1.

West Greene will advance to the PIAA 1A state championship against Tri Valley, Friday, June 18.