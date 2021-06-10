Dubois Central Catholic softball defeats Glendale, heads to semi-finals

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dubois Central Catholic softball team easily defeated Glendale, 9-2, in the state playoff quarterfinals, Thursday, June 10.

Dubois started the game with a 3-0 lead in the first inning and tallied another run before Glendale was able to get on the board in the top of the third inning making the score, 4-1.

Dubois was able to tack on a few more runs throughout the rest of game holding Glendale to their only one, to win 9-2.

Dubois heads to the state semi-finals where they will play West Greene for the fourth time in the last five PIAA Semifinal Games.