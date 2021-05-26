DuBois Area High School crowned Pa state champs in “Vocabulary Bowl”

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students from the DuBois Area High School were crowned Pennsylvania state champions… in the “Vocabulary bowl.”

The students mastered more than 76,500 words en route to victory over the seven month competition.

The high school was one of more than 43,500 across all of North America to participate, Their score of more than 76,000 words mastered was also good enough to place them in the top 50 across the country.

Teachers offered their students a variety of prizes for participating… including bonus points and being exempt from some exams. Which Chris Taylor, a sophomore English teacher says helped students lock in on the competition, which ultimately made their learning experience more fun.



“Some students would work three or four hours on a day even outside of school, on their own time,” Taylor said. “And they would compete back and forth on who was going to get the most points in a particular class, and there would be some good natured joshing back and forth between the students.”

Taylor adds the school first stumbled across the competition after it had already started, and he has high hopes of an even better finish nationally when next October’s competition rolls around.