Drunk man causes disturbance, police find gun in boot

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was yelling and causing a commotion outside his girlfriend’s home.

George Alley Jr., 60, was allegedly yelling outside of his girlfriend’s home in the morning. The girlfriend said it sounded like he was having an argument with someone outside, but he was alone and allegedly very drunk, according to the report.

Police noticed a slow and slurred speech from Alley, along with the odor of an intoxicating beverage from his breath. Alley did tell police he had been drinking, according to the report.

Police said Alley resisted AMED personnel who were trying to transport him to UPMC Altoona and also resisted arrest. Alley had to be strapped down to not fall off or strike AMED staff.

Arresting officers found a handgun tucked in one of his boots and records show Alley did not possess a concealed carry permit.

Alley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 16. He is facing charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and resisting arrest.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ