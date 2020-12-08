Drugs, syringes found in Altoona couple’s home with infant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing felony drug and child endangerment charges after a search of their apartment allegedly led to the discovery of drugs and syringes.

Casey Kreiger, 33, and Whitney M. Croyle, 28, were arrested Friday after syringes and drugs were found stashed throughout their apartment where they live with their 1-year-old child on the 500 block of 19th Street, according to Altoona police.

Croyle allegedly tried to give police a different first name at first and when she was taken into custody, cops allegedly found four syringes loaded with a clear liquid in her bra along with 20 stamp bags of heroin.

Croyle is charged with felony and misdemeanor drug charges and both Kreiger and Croyle face a count of felony endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Kreiger and Croyle were released on separate unsecured $25,000 bonds. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ