Major drug-makers, including Pfizer, have increased prices on more than 200 drugs nationwide.

That’s according to the health care research firm 3 Axis Advisers.

On New Year’s Day, prices went up on drugs from HIV and MS treatments to arthritis and asthma medications.

According to drug-makers, nearly all of the price increases will be below 10% and around half of them are in the range of 4-6%.