JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man arrested for drug possession after he walked out of the Johnstown Community Corrections Center unapproved.

Ryan Wilson, 29 of Butler, was arrested on Sunday after police reportedly found syringes and cocaine in his possession. While at the Johnstown Community Corrections Center, Wilson left the building without authorization and did not return.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg (814) 471-6500.