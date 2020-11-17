Drought watch lifted from several PA counties

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has lifted a drought watch from 10 counties, including several in our area.

The drought watch has been lifted from Blair, Cambria and Huntingdon Counties.

The following counties are still on still on a drought watch:

Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.

“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties. Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”

Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss