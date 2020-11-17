Drought watch lifted from several PA counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has lifted a drought watch from 10 counties, including several in our area.

The drought watch has been lifted from Blair, Cambria and Huntingdon Counties.

The following counties are still on still on a drought watch:

Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.

“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties. Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”

Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.