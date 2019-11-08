Drone Awareness Week

The Federal Aviation Administration has named this week, National Drone Safety Awareness Week.

In honor of this, Penn State’s unmanned aircraft operations team has been holding educational events to bring awareness to drone safety throughout the week.

Today, teachers, students, and members of the community who are certified drone pilots came to the Federal Tap House in State College.

They wrapped the week with one more talk on ways to practice safe drone use.

“There’s safety concerns, these things if they were to malfunction and fall out of the sky could essentially become bricks, that’s why it’s important that people realize that they can’t fly over people or crowded spaces,” Jeremy Dericco, Director of Unmanned Aerial Systems at Penn State, said.

Anyone who wants to fly a drone over any Penn State campus or property for any reason needs to send in application.

Those can be filled out on the Penn State office of research protection’s website.