ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 24 causing delays for drivers in Blair County.

Crews will be resurfacing Plank Rd. from U.S. 22 to Sheraton Dr. in Allegheny and Logan Township. During that time, traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Drivers should also consider different routes starting July 28, as heavier work begins.

All work is expected to be complete by December.