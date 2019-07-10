Driver rescued after truck goes down Pittsburgh hillside

This still image taken from video from WTAE-TV shows rescue crews responding after a dump truck rolled over and went down a hillside, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a driver was rescued after the tri-axle dump truck rolled over and went down a hillside. (WTAE-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a driver was rescued after a tri-axle dump truck rolled over and went down a hillside in Pittsburgh.

Officials in Allegheny County said the truck was carrying a load of asphalt at the time of the accident shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The truck went about 50 feet down the hillside in the Panther Hollow area of Schenley Park. Trees were holding the truck in place when emergency crews arrived.

Crews had to stabilize the truck before they could remove the driver. Officials said he was conscious but complained of aches and pains and was taken to a hospital to be examined.

A police spokesman said initial reports indicated that part of the hillside gave way.