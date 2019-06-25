Driver pleads not guilty in motorcycle crash that killed 7

This May 11, 2019 booking photo released by the East Windsor Police Department shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in East Windsor, Conn. Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Lancaster, N.H., on seven counts of negligent homicide after the pickup he was driving collided with a group of motorcycles, killing seven on a two-lane highway in Randolph, N.H. on Friday night. (East Windsor Police Department via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for a pickup truck driver blamed for causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Authorities said Tuesday that 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy waived his arraignment on negligent homicide charges. The plea was entered in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Massachusetts and handed over to New Hampshire authorities after a court appearance that day.

Investigators say the truck Zhukovskyy was driving was towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with a group of motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in Randolph.

Criminal complaints say Zhukovskyy was driving erratically, crossed the center line and collided with the bikes.

Records show Zhukovskyy has been stopped twice on suspicion of drunken driving in the past seven years.