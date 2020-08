HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were injured on Sunday evening in Wood Township after hitting a deer and being ejected from their vehicle, according to state police.

Police said that Harley-Davidson was traveling on Coles Valley Road around 5 p.m. when it struck a deer that had entered the roadway. Both the driver and passenger were ejected, according to police.

Both individuals were transported to UPMC Altoona. The severity of their injuries is unknown.