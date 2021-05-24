Driver injured when tractor trailer overturns on Turnpike in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person was taken by helicopter for treatment after their tractor trailer overturned early Monday morning on the Turnpike near New Baltimore.

An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

Although firefighters did respond alongside emergency medical teams, Somerset County dispatch tells WTAJ the truck was not on fire.

The crash led to delays and closures in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 125, though the scene has since been cleaned up.