BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Police responded to a rollover crash Tuesday night on Sloans Hollow Rd.

One person was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police tell us a car hit a pole, rolled over, and fell off of an embankment near the corner of Beegle Rd.

The scene, including damaged wires, was cleaned up within in a few hours.

Police confirmed that there was just one driver involved. They have not shared any other information.