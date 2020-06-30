Driver flees his vehicle after crashing into a tree, leaves passenger behind

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man that fled the scene of a hit and run and left his passenger in the vehicle.

According to police reports, Shane Miller, 26 of Everett, was driving with a female passenger traveling south on North Woodcock Valley Road on June 23 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Miller then reportedly fled the scene and left his passenger behind. Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews and EMS extracted the passenger from the vehicle and was medevaced to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

Miller faces numerous charges including Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid and Failure to Notify Police of an Accident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact PSP Bedford (814) 623-6133.