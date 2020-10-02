Drive up flu shot clinics a welcome relief to area veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — We are now into flu season and seeing an increasing number of drive up flu shot clinics due to requirements for social distancing.

Senior veterans say that for them, the convenience and extra safety of the drive ups are a welcome relief.

“You’re seeing more and more of these, it’s a good thing, you’re still interacting, still having it, using precautions. Great, adjusting as we need to,” said 63-year-old veteran Michael Patrick.

Overall, local veterans feel this region is handling the virus well, and most say they don’t fear COVID-19.

“I mean, I think we’re taking all the precautions we can, and life has to go on. [We] can’t shut down everything, have to adjust, have to roll with the punches,” said Patrick.

Veterans seeking flu shots are encouraged to contact the Veterans Administration of the county veteran office for details on additional clinics.