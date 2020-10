CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County residents in need of a flu shot will be able to participate in a drive-thru event at the Nittany Mall on Oct. 24 and 25.

The flu shots will be provided by Geisinger from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required for the event. Participants must wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing so staff can easily administer the shot.