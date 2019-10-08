Draconid Meteor Shower This Evening

The Draconid Meteor shower isn’t a show stopper but you will be able to see 5-15 meteors per hour. Yes, that is not a lot but the meteors will be slow moving. The slower moving meteors should allow for a nice long tail. What this meteor shower lacks in quantity, the quality of the long tails will make up for that! Another bonus about this meteor shower is, it is during waking hours and not in the middle of the night. The peak time would be right after sunset and into the later evening hours.

The Weather: This evening we will have patchy clouds. The northern counties will have the clearest sky. While, the southern and eastern counties will have patchy clouds tonight. If you leave east of I-99 you will have a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. It will be cool this evening. A light jacket or sweater will be needed.