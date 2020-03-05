Dr. pleads guilty after patient overdose death

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A doctor pleads to charges after his 99-year-old patient died of an overdose.
Dr. George Pueblitz entered a plea to one count possession with the intent to deliver and one count administering a controlled substance by a doctor not in accordance with treatment principles.
Officials say that Pueblitz illegally gave 99-year-old Ruth Peck suboxone that was returned by a different patient last June. After Peck slipped into a coma-like state, police say Pueblitz told her family to let her sleep it off, and then to start looking into hospice care instead of treatment.
The plea was accepted Thursday morning, March 5, 2020. Sentencing is set for March 9 at 10 a.m.