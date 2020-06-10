Dozens of provisional ballots rejected in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — 40 votes in last week’s primary election were rejected in Blair County and all due to simple errors that could have been prevented.

400 voters in Blair County requested mail-in ballots for the 2020 Pennsylvania Primary but decided to head to the polls instead. This means they voted with a provisional ballot. The Blair County Elections Board said they had to reject 40 of those provisional ballots for errors.

Chief Clerk of Blair County, Nicole Hemminger says “there were some different places to sign there and some of them missed some key pertinent information and by statute, we weren’t able to count those ballots because they weren’t signed in two places or maybe there was some missing information on the outside of the envelope.” Hemminger says that usually just a handful get rejected but this year was different because lots of residents requested mail-in ballots.

Blair County Commissioner, Bruce Erb says “people did not fill out the affidavit correctly, they did not sign their name, in one case someone printed rather than signed… it was mostly that they failed to sign their name in I believe two places… some people didn’t sign in either one of them.” He tells us that if you request a mail-in ballot and end up going into a polling place, it’s easy to avoid filling out a provisional ballot. Erb says “take that ballot that you received in the mail with you and that way you can vote without doing a provisional ballot on election day, that would cure the problem.”

Hemminger says that all votes are now counted and nothing can be done about rejected ballots. But, next time you can ask poll workers for assistance if you need it.