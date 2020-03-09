Dozens of local kids in need of mentors

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County say too few people are willing to mentor local youngsters. They say they’re in need of over 70 volunteers or “bigs” for area children involved with the organization.

Sunday, the group held its 22nd annual “Bowl for Kids Sake” event at Pleasant Valley Bowl in Altoona.

20 year old Jeromy McCorriston has been a “big” to an 11 year old boy for almost 4 years. Jeromy says “a lot of these kids who are in this program, they’ve had a lot of adversity in their life so they just need a good mentor, strong figure in their life to give them some stability.”

Jeromy also says many of the young boys could use a male role model.

Sunday’s proceeds will support the group’s programs. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County site can be found here.