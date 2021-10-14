Downtown State College Improvement District to hold Pumpkin Pursuit this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Whether it’s for Halloween or Thanksgiving, pumpkins are fall’s centerpiece. But to keep kids from messing with the one on the table, the Downtown State College Improvement district is making sure they have their own to display this season.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, DSCID will be holding their second Pumpkin Pursuit!

“It’s an alternative to our annual fall fest, but we think it’s a great way to get families downtown, involved in our merchants, get some free pumpkins and do some fun activities,” said DSCID’s executive director Lee Anne Jeffries.

The pumpkin pursuit takes families on a hunt throughout downtown for the perfect pumpkin. By stopping by either the Schlow Centre Region Library from 9 a.m.-5p.m., or The Makery and Growing Tree Toys 10 a.m.-6 p.m., kids will have the chance to pick out free mini one.

Along with the pumpkins, each location will have something else special in store for kids to take home.

At Schlow library, fun fall stickers will be handed out, at The Makery, a trick-or-treat bag activity, and at Growing Tree Toys, a “grab bag.”

“So it has stickers to decorate your pumpkin and put a face on it. And we have some little key chains, some little colored pencils, all kinds of little stuff for you to take home and enjoy,” said Growing Tree Toys manager Jen Heller.

But the fall fun is far from over. Each day of the event, the Downtown Improvement District will be hiding 3 mini pumpkins throughout downtown.

“We’re going to put clues on our Facebook page and our Instagram page as to where those are hidden,” said Jeffries.

If lucky enough to find one of the mysterious gourds Jeffries says you’ll be the winner of a $50 downtown gift card.

“We think it’ll be a fun event for families to walk around town and search for those pumpkins,” said Jeffries.

As for the cherry on top for this weekend’s fall festivities, the DSCID has partnered with the State Theatre to show a free movie on Friday, Oct. 15.

Playing on the big screen is Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo at 5 p.m., and again at 6:45 p.m. Folks can either walk-in or reserve a seat by clicking here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.