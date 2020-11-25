Downtown businesses hope for boost on ‘Small Business Saturday’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Instead of going to the mall, downtown businesses are asking the community to keep their dollars local, and shop small on Small Business Saturday.

It’s a retail event, that’s focused solely on them, and a time where people can support the businesses that have made up their community for years.

“So many of our cornerstone businesses have been here…they’ve been here for 40, 50… we even have 100 year old businesses here. Which is crazy to think about,” said the Communications Director of Downtown State College Improvement District, Lee Ann Jeffries.

According to Jeffries the pandemic has hit small town colleges especially hard.

“Our merchants, they rely on events such as graduation and arts festival and obviously football season to really make their year financially,” said Jeffries.

But without those events she says, “downtown is a ghost town.”

That’s why Jeffries is urging people to venture downtown and spend their dollars locally.

There will be discounts, special thank you gifts with every purchase, and some businesses are even offering free food, like hot chocolate and cookies.