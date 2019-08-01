Downtown Altoona set to repave through August 5th, delays expected

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona has announced a resurfacing project going through Downtown Altoona from Thursday, August 1, through Monday, August 5.

During the following dates, certain streets and avenues will be closed, or have flaggers while they mill and pave. They do advise you to take a different route as delays are expected.

Thursday, August 1:

Milling of 9th Street from Howard Avenue to 18th Avenue

Friday, August 2, beginning at 3 a.m.

Milling of the following roads:

• 12th Street from the PRR Expressway (10th Avenue) to 13th Avenue

• 11th Avenue from 15th Street to 16th Street

• 15th Street from 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue

• 16th Street from 11th Avenue to the PRR Expressway (10th Avenue)

Monday, August 5. beginning at 10 a.m.

Paving of the following roads:

• 9th Street from Howard Avenue to 18th Avenue

• 12th Street from the PRR Expressway (10th Avenue) to 13th Avenue

• 11th Avenue from 15th Street to 16th Street

• 15th Street from 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue

• 16th Street from 11th Avenue to the PRR Expressway (10th Avenue)