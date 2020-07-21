Donors head to Blair Media Blood Blitz to help save lives

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

It’s essential for things like surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

That’s why the 32nd Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz is being held.

“Once a year in the summer when schools and colleges are out we have more need for blood because everyone is on vacation and we collect a lot of blood from schools and colleges,” Autumn Moore, district manager of donor recruitment for the American Red Cross, said. “So we hold a big drive every year in the summer to get some people through the door.”

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, things look a little different.

When you first come in the door you get a temperature check, masks are required, social distancing is in place, and workers wipe down every surface before and after each donor.

“We appreciate every single person that comes out,” Moore told us. “Especially during the pandemic. We appreciate everyone coming out and giving a part of themselves.”

We’re told a donation can help save up to three lives.

All blood types are needed and this year donations are critical.

“Because of Covid-19 we have had a lot of our regular blood drive sponsors cancel on us due to their businesses being closed and schools being closed,” Moore said. “So this year we need it more than ever.”

The 32nd Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz is taking place at the Altoona Area Junior High School Field House today until 8p.m.