Donning masks and kits, frontline warriors fed by community as drive-thru testing presses on

"They are the ones who risk their lives for us. I can’t do what they do, but I can at least feed them."

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On the frontlines of this pandemic, testing at Wheeling Park is on its third day.

And as they work around the clock, community members are calling these workers from Wheeling Hospital heroes as they continue to test hundreds.

They are risking their lives. They are working long hours trying to screen the people. They can give them adequate care. So, they are our frontline warriors. They do a very noble job. Martin Tse, Owner of Golden Chopsticks

It was a rainy and windy day, but these workers aren’t stopping. Word is getting out, and turnout was high.

We’ll be over 200 today. Losts of flu, A and B, lots of strep throat, but we’ve sent many, many COVID tests out as well. Of course, those results we’re waiting on. Those results will come from another state, another laboratory, so it takes several days. Cara Gazdik, Clinical Director of Nursing at Wheeling Hospital

During this scary time, many are calling the community to band together… while still social distancing.

We show unity. We are together. We have to unite together. On September 11th, we united together. We’re going to be united together again. We are the same Americans. Period. Martin Tse, Owner of Golden Chopsticks

Donning masks and kits, as these workers continue to test for flu, strep and COVID-19 in Wheeling, they are thankful to those who have sent them rations in recent days, and now the copious amounts of Chinese food.

We’re very grateful to the community for sending in food. It’s one less burden on the hospital, because I had been calling the hospital for food and you can imagine what it’s like at the hospital right now. Cara Gazdik, Clinical Director of Nursing at Wheeling Hospital

Take care of all the frontline warriors in the trenches. They are the ones who risk their lives for us. I can’t do what they do, but I can at least feed them. Martin Tse, Owner of Golden Chopsticks

Behind the barricades, drive-thru testing will continue into Saturday. These masked heroes are asking you to stay safe and bunker down.

Testing will take a pause and then resume on Monday. In order to get tested, you need to schedule by calling the Hospital’s hotline number at 304-221-3995.

Latest Posts: